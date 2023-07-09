Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given New GBX 139 Price Target at Barclays

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 141 ($1.79) to GBX 139 ($1.76) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Elementis Stock Performance

Elementis stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Elementis has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

