Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $181.00 at Bank of America

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $183.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.59. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.