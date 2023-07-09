Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.