East Buy (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) vs. Stride (NYSE:LRN) Head to Head Contrast

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) and East Buy (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stride and East Buy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.69 billion 0.94 $107.13 million $2.61 14.08 East Buy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than East Buy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 2 0 2.67 East Buy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stride and East Buy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stride presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Stride’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than East Buy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and East Buy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 6.17% 13.36% 6.78% East Buy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stride beats East Buy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About East Buy

East Buy Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc. The company also provides pre-recorded online education package services to institutional customers, including colleges and universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming service providers; and DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN, an e-commerce platform for selling agricultural and other products. In addition, it offers software and technology, education advisory, and human resources and related services, as well as invests in equity fund. The company was formerly known as Koolearn Technology Holding Limited and changed its name to East Buy Holding Limited in February 2023. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. East Buy Holding Limited is a subsidiary of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

