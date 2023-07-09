Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $552.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.08 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 881.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.