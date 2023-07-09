DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0082

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $133.54 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.09 or 0.00323014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.61 or 0.00904294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00554059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00062828 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00138146 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,351,029,951 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

