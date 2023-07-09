DeltaFi (DELFI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $7,303.53 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

