DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $641,861.59

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $641,861.59 and $28.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00199663 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018534 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,928,304 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.