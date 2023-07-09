Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$13.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 198.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.02 and a 52-week high of C$17.07.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,271.43%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.