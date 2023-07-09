Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,408 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,645. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

