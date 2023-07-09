Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.15. 31,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,223. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.