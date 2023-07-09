Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 670.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $99.08. 28,996,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,780,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

