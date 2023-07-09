Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,287,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,916,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.