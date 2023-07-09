Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 23,017 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 384,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 119,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,926. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

