Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 3,094,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.