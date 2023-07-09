Comparing Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) & The Competition

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Free Report) is one of 62 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Loblaw Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loblaw Companies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loblaw Companies N/A N/A -404.72 Loblaw Companies Competitors $26.96 billion $611.52 million 204.94

Dividends

Loblaw Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Loblaw Companies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loblaw Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Loblaw Companies Competitors 1121 2753 3008 114 2.30

Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus price target of $137.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.82%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 101.85%. Given Loblaw Companies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loblaw Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Loblaw Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A Loblaw Companies Competitors 2.01% 15.36% 4.99%

Summary

Loblaw Companies competitors beat Loblaw Companies on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.