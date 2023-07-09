Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) versus Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Head-To-Head Survey

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) and Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and Gencor Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbus McKinnon $936.24 million 1.20 $48.43 million $1.68 23.24 Gencor Industries $103.48 million 2.23 -$370,000.00 $0.53 29.74

Columbus McKinnon has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries. Columbus McKinnon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gencor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

96.2% of Columbus McKinnon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Gencor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Columbus McKinnon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Columbus McKinnon and Gencor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbus McKinnon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Columbus McKinnon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Columbus McKinnon is more favorable than Gencor Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and Gencor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbus McKinnon 5.17% 10.56% 5.12% Gencor Industries 7.16% 4.60% 4.21%

Risk & Volatility

Columbus McKinnon has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbus McKinnon beats Gencor Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles. The company also provides power and motion technology products, including linear motion products, elevator and mining drives, automation and diagnostics, brakes, radio controls, cable and festoon systems, collision avoidance systems, AC line regenerative systems, AC and DC motor control systems, conductor bar systems, inverter duty motors, pendant pushbutton stations, and wind inverters. In addition, it offers flexible chain, industrial belt, and sanitary stainless-steel conveyors, as well as pallet system conveyors and accumulation systems, and parts and belts; rotary unions and swivel joints; and rail technology products. The company serves various market verticals, including the manufacturing, transportation, energy and utilities, process industries, industrial automation, construction and infrastructure, food and beverage, entertainment, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, and e-commerce/supply chain/warehousing. It offers its products to end users directly, as well as through distributors, independent crane builders, material handling specialists and integrators, original equipment manufacturers, government agencies, and engineering procurement and construction firms. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses; and asphalt pavers under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

