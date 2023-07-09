Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.28.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,869 shares of company stock worth $23,452,678 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

