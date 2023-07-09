Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9,856.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 474,901 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 548,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 55,519 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 530,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 357,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

