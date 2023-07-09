Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,519 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

CSCO stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

