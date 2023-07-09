Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 463 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 81.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 11,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 29,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $4,889,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 195.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,240. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

