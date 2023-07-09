Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,467 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 24.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,348,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,498. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

