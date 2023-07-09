Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,241 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $125.20. 2,004,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.26 and a one year high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

