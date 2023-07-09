Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

BLK stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $684.10. The stock had a trading volume of 435,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,228. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $671.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $688.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

