Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,098,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,274,000 after purchasing an additional 156,583 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. 5,865,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,252. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

