Chapman Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 3.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WM traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.01. 1,167,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,240. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

