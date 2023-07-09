Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG traded down $15.91 on Friday, reaching $2,077.46. 229,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,246. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,064.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,763.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,147.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

