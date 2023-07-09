CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $2.46 on Thursday. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CEL-SCI by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CEL-SCI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

