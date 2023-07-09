Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,789. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

