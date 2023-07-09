Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Hits $9.99 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.99 billion and $196.61 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.71 or 0.06163196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003129 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,966,201,697 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

