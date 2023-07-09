Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

