CalAmp (CAMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 10th. Analysts expect CalAmp to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CalAmp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

