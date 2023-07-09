Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 26th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 205,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

