Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 26th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 205,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
