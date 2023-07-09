Brokerages Set DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target at $37.75

Shares of DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of DocMorris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

DocMorris Stock Performance

ZRSEF opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. DocMorris has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

DocMorris Company Profile

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products, as well as medicines management services.

