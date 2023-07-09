Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target at $18.92

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,394 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after buying an additional 1,053,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AdaptHealth by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 888,995 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

