BNP Paribas Upgrades Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

