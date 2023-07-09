BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BB. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

