Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00026480 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

