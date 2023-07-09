Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00094998 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.