BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $458,663.88 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $30,303.29 or 1.00067631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $376.33 million and $458,663.88 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,211.09554136 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $452,284.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

