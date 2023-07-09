Benin Management CORP Sells 225 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 44,941 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 272,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

