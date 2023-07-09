Benin Management CORP Sells 225 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 44,941 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 272,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.