Benin Management CORP Invests $327,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 55,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.93.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

