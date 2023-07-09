Benin Management CORP Acquires 12,928 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 92 Resources reissued a "maintains" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.84.

CVS opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

