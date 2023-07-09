Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

AMD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 37,211,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,687,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.04, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

