Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 74,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $218.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.76.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

