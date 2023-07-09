Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 46 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 78,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $306,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.29. 2,015,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,981. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $344.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

