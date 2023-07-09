Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,031 shares of company stock valued at $20,306,102 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.26. 4,082,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

