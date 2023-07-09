Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,806 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,876,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,755,000 after purchasing an additional 512,615 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,112,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3,140.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 134,009 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 48,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $68.17.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.