Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 415,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 495,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,168. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

